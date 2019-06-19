Bharat Box Office (Overseas): Beats Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger; Chasing Kick 2

Bharat Box Office (Overseas): Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat was expected to strike gold at the Box Office. The film despite having a great star cast, amazing release period couldn’t meet the expectations simply due to the average content.

At the domestic box office, the film has almost touched the 200 crore mark somehow but in overseas, the collections have been strictly average.

Bharat has managed an overseas total of just 66 crores gross in its first 12-day run and that’s not what we expect from a Sal-Kat starrer film. The level of under-performance, Bharat has shown in overseas can be understood by the fact that it’s less than even Prem Ratan Dhan Payo which earned 93.70 crores in Overseas. However, it has crossed the overseas lifetime business of Salman’s other films like Ek Tha Tiger (57 crores) and Race 3 (65.32 crores) and is chasing Kick (67.58 crores now).

Interestingly, Salman Khan’s highest grossers in overseas are Bajrangi Bhaijaan (482.54 crores), Sultan (168 crores) and Tiger Zinda Hai (128 crores).

The film has lost most of its steam now so there are not many hopes from it in future. It won’t be wrong to say that the film will soon end its run in Overseas.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat released worldwide on June 5, 2019. The remake of Korean film Ode To My Father talks about the journey of a man and a nation together.

