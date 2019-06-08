Bharat Box Office Day 3 Early Trends: Witnesses A Routine Drop!

Bharat Box Office Day 3 Early Trends: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat hit the theatres on June 5 and since then it has taken the theatres by storm. The film took a thunderous opening of 42.30 crores becoming Salman’s Highest opener of all time.

Till now, the film’s total stands at 73.30 crores and now according to the early trends, the film is on the verge of touching the 100 crore mark in just 3 days.

If Early trends are to be believed, Bharat on its 3rd day has collected in the range of 23-25 crores. If we go by these numbers, then the film would stand in the range of 96-98 crores. It saw a drop on its 3rd day but it might pick up on Saturday and Sunday.

It is Salman’s spell all over with director Ali Abbas Zafar after previously delivering hits, the strong foundation of a storyline which is not only an entertainer but a soulful journey of a man and a nation along with a groovy dose of music numbers that Bharat has won the hearts on its first day itself.

The numbers are huge all over the Hindi film markets with even single screens witnessing an extraordinary turnout from the fans waiting to see the Salman extravaganza. The collections of some cities from Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh to name a few are coming in as the highest ever.

Touted to be the ‘biggest film of all times’, the Salman Khan starrer is on its way to charting new records already. The nation saw a fan frenzy and the numbers are proof.

Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar under the banner of Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd. and Salman Khan Films, presented by T-Series. The film is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language historical period drama film written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

