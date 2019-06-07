Bharat Box Office Collections (Overseas): Takes A Good Start!

Bharat Box Office (Overseas): Not just in India, Salman Khan’s Eid release Bharat has off to a good start in the international circuit too. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie features the actor in different looks spanning from 1943 to 2010.

Released across 1,300 screens in overseas, Bharat clocked an opening of approx 14 crores. Owing to the huge fan base of Salman Khan, the movie is expected to pick up during the weekend.

“Bharat” is an official remake of the Korean film “An Ode To My Father“. The Bollywood film depicts the history of India through the life of an ordinary man. It also stars Katrina Kaif.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar says there is one iconic scene of Amitabh Bachchan in the classic film “Deewaar” which influenced him a lot, but he can’t recreate it as it would lead to a controversy.

Zafar opened up about the 1975 film and how he took a cue from a scene in the film for Salman Khan’s “Sultan“, during an appearance on the IMDb original series “The Insider’s Watchlist”, read a statement.

“I watched some films growing up. There is a scene in ‘Deewaar’, where Amitabh Bachchan talks to God,” Zafar said.

Be it “Sultan“, “Gunday” or “Tiger Zinda Hai“, Zafar has never failed to strike a chord with the audience as his films always have a dash of human touch in them. At the moment, he is enjoying the success of his latest film “Bharat” with Salman.

“Bharat” is an official remake of the Korean film “An Ode To My Father”. The Bollywood film depicts the history of India through the life of an ordinary man. It also stars Katrina Kaif.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!