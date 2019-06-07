Post Karan Johar & Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Has This Media Personality Under Radar!

By now, every Bollywood lover is used to new statements by Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel, coming in almost every day. Yesterday, she took a dig at Karan Johar for fawning over Salman Khan as his movie Bharat has released, and bitching behind his back. Now, this media personality is under radar of Ranaut sisters as his recent post blamed her for damaging Kangana’s career. Here’s exactly what happened.

Famous movie buff, Kamal R Khan, had today took to his Twitter account and posted that if Kangana’s movies stop working in future and there are only negative things about her all over, the person to be blamed would be her sister, Rangoli. Check out his tweet below:

To this, Rangoli quoted and wrote, “Jab bhi uncle KJO, Hrithik, Ranbir ko mirchi lagti hai toh isko ek cheque mil jata hai… tu khush reh bhai… You should be thankful to me and you should know main apni bahen se pooche bina uske bare mein kabhi nahin likhti..”

“I have said this before and I am saying it again, every tweet regarding Kangana her work her contemporaries & movie mafia gets approved by Kangana then only makes it to my handle…Tweets about my family, my business and travel are my own & I don’t need any approval for those

Kangana doesn’t know how to use twitter, Facebook or Instagram, even though when angry sometimes she tries to snatch my phone and do it herself but she is technically challenged….(contd)

… if this wasn’t the case I am sure she would have liked to tweet herself, but I am here to help my sister, present a perspective to you all and help her get her due… Jai Mata di,” she concluded.

