Bharat Box Office: Salman Khan’s Number Play Is A Proof Of His Unmatchable Stardom

Salman Khan’s Bharat took a monstrous start at the Box Office and earned 42.30 crores net on its first day itself. The opening was termed as the top opening of 2019 but the truth is that there’s no comparison of Bharat’s first day collections with the previous highest openers of this year.

We bring some really interesting facts about the opening and the two-day total business of Bharat in this article that will make you believe how big the stardom of Salman Khan is.

1. Bharat‘s opening business (42.30 crores) is more than the lifetime business of John Abraham’s 2019 release Romeo Akbar Walter (40.75 crores).

2. Two day total business of Bharat is Rs 73.30 crores which is more than the lifetime business of Student Of The Year 2. The sequel of 2012 Hit film which released this year earned 70.66 crores net.

3. Two day total business of Bharat is more than what Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De earned in 9 days. DDPD fetched a number of 69.38 crores net in 9 days which is 4 crores less than the 2 day business of Bharat.

4. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy in its 4-day extended weekend earned 72.45 crores net and Bharat has surpassed that mark already.

5. Bharat’s opening day number is on par with the total of the opening collections of Kesari (21.06 crores) and Kalank (21.60 crores).

It’s just been 2 days since the release of Bharat. As the film will go on and cross the weekend, there will be more such fascinating records the film will create. Isn’t that amazing?

