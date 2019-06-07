As Gulshan Grover Makes A Comeback With Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi – Reminiscing His Badass Legendary Characters!

The ‘Badman’ of Hindi Cinema, Gulshan Grover, is all set to appeal his fans as a villain in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Grover ranks the list when it comes to the most top notched villains in the Hindi film industry. He raked up the industry in the ’90s. He stands out because of his varied get-ups, intense looks, wicked eyes. He has always gained a lot of fame for his villainous roles.

Sooryavanshi which is one of the most anticipated films will mark the return of Gulshan- Akshay post- Mohra, Hera Pheri.

“For a long time, I haven’t played ‘baddie’ characters in films. Everywhere I go, people say they miss badman on-screen. Now, I am back to entertain my fans. I have got a chance to play a baddie once again and that too in one of the biggest films,” Gulshan said. Shetty is giving a new avenue to his character. Sooryavanshi also reunites Katrina Kaif and Akshay after 2010.

Grover has completed 20 days of his shooting already. Sooryavanshi will see Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Grover’s role as a negative character has been a huge hit in movies like-

1) Ram Lakhan as Kesariya Vilayati

2)Saudagar as Baliram

3)International Khiladi as Thakaral

4)Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi as King Don

5) SIR as Chappan ‘Jimmy’ Tikle

6) Mohra as Tyson

This stylish villain also had some really classic dialogues.

Some of his famous dialogues are “Upar ke yamraj ko hukum dena padta ki woh kisi ki zindagi ko maut mein badal de … lekin zameen ka yeh yamraj kisi ke hukum ka intezar nahi karta … woh khud maut ka faisla karta hai” (Yamraaj), “Zindagi ka mazaa toh khatte mein hi hai(Diljale), Hum jurm ki duniya ka colonel hoon” (Shole Aur Shabnam).

We are really waiting to see this baddie now on the big screen. Wishing Gulshan Grover more power and success!

Sooryavanshi will hit the screens on Eid 2020.

