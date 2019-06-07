Bradley Cooper-Irina Shayk Have Reportedly Split Up – Is It Because Of Lady Gaga?

The Hangover actor Bradley Cooper is reportedly heading for a breakup with Russian supermodel- Irina Shayk. The couple had been dating for 4 years. The news is not confirmed but breakup rumours are circulating in the air.

“They split but she is still staying at his house for now. It’s complicated because of the baby,” a source confirmed to US Weekly. The couple has decided to share custody of their 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

According to some reports, the root cause of their troubled relationship is cited to be Lady Gaga after Bradley’s chemistry and bond with A Star Is Born co-star created a noise.

The actor and the 33-year-old supermodel started dating in April 2015 after their respective breakups from Suki Waterhouse and Cristiano Ronaldo. A month later, the two were spotted kissing during a trip to London. The former couple kept spending some quality time while travelling to Italy and Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The power couple had also made their red carpet debut in May 2016 at the L’Oreal Red Obsession party during Paris Fashion Week.

Cooper was involved in six relationships previously with Jennifer Esposito, Isabella Brewster, Renée Zellweger, Jennifer Lopez, Zoe Saldana and Suki Waterhouse. The supermodel was previously in a relationship with Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo from 2010-2015.

