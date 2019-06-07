Bharat Box Office Day 2: 31 Crores Vs Last 2 Films Of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan

Salman Khan’s Bharat shattered the opening day expectations set by the box office experts by crossing the 40 crore mark at the ticket windows. Featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial witnessed a drop on the second day, which was quite noticeable and indicated the affected trending due to the mixed public feedback.

On its second day, Bharat earned 31 crores, which is said to be good given the working day factor on Thursday and extraordinary start on the first day.

While speaking in general about the big ticket releases, after a rollicking start on an opening day, the movies are expected to stay stable or at least show a minimal drop on the following day. There are few exceptions like Avengers: Endgame, which managed to stay over 50 crores on opening and the following day.

Speaking about second-day trending, let’s compare the day 2 collection of previous releases of the Khan trio:

Salman Khan

Race 3

This Remo D’Souza directorial was in the social media trolls even before its release, which only got worse after it arrived in cinemas. Being an Eid release, Race 3 earned 29.17 crores on opening day and surprisingly grew on day 2 with 36.50 crores coming, despite negative reviews.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Riding high on the chartbuster music and entertaining trailer, Tiger Zinda Hai opened terrifically with 34.10 crores coming in and witnessed a growth on second day by collecting another 35.30 crores due to positive response word-of-mouth.

Shah Rukh Khan

Zero

The much-anticipated Zero was a slow performer right from its day 1. It was touted to at least bag an opening of above 30 crores but only managed 20.14 crores. Given the average to negative feedback and excessively trolling on social media, this Shah Rukh Khan starrer slowed down by earning 18.22 crores on day 2.

Jab Harry Met Sejal

Jab Harry Met Sejal took just a fair start with 15.25 crores saw a negligible dip with just 15 crores coming on its day 2.

Aamir Khan

Thugs Of Hindostan

Living up to its tremendous pre-release hype and record-breaking release, Thugs Of Hindostan clocked all-time highest Bollywood opening of 50.75 crores. After such an unprecedented start, the movie was always expected to slow down on the following day, but the movie experienced a shocking drop by earning 28.25 crores due to highly negative word-of-mouth.

Dangal

This Aamir Khan starrer wrestling drama off to a great start on opening day by collecting 29.78 crores. It experienced one of the best word-of-mouth and trending for Bollywood movies, which resulted in earning another 34.82 crores on the second day.

All said and done, despite a considerable drop on the second day, Bharat is still in the number game and now all eyes are set on Saturday and Sunday, to see if movie matches its first-day business.

