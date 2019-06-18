Bharat Box Office Day 13 (Early Trends): It's Not Over Yet For This Salman Khan Starrer!

Bharat Box Office Day 13 (Early Trends): After grossing around 6 crores on its 2nd Sunday, this Salman Khan starrer is yet juicing up the box office. After an ordinary trend on weekdays, the movie showed some hope of life during the 2nd weekend. Monday held the key and the movie has just passed the test.

Bharat is inching towards entering the 200 crore club; though we expected the feat to be achieved a lot sooner, but it’s here. As of now, it stands at 194.85 crores and as per early trends, the movie has clocked another 2.50-3.50 crores. If we go by the estimates, the grand total of the movie will be in the range of 197.35 crores to 198.35 crores.

The movie could enter the 200 crore club by today if it holds well, else count a day more. The movie surely has not connected with a certain section of the audience, and hence the trend is not as predicted and expected. Though it’s Salman’s stardom that gave the early boost and it got benefitted from Eid too. It almost got 16 days to itself and this week we’ll see Shahid Kapoor’s hitting the theatres.

Hollywood’s Toy Story 4 will also find some buyers for itself but it’ll be Kabir Singh that could put brakes on Bharat’s stable pace. Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is an official remake of the Korean film An Ode To My Father. The Salman Khan starrer depicts the history of India through the life of an ordinary man. The film also features Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Satish Kaushik and Disha Patani. After receiving positive responses from the audience, Zafar said in a statement: “It is humbling to be showered this kind of love by audiences. I have tried to present Salman Khan in a totally new light and as a totally new hero with ‘Bharat’ “.

