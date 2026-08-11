Bhai Tera Star Hai Box Office (Closing Collection): Wraps Up As a Massive Disaster (Photo Credit – YouTube)

Raghav Juyal bagged his first solo leading feature film after 16 years of struggling in the film industry. Over the years, he has become a well-known face and has already proved his mettle with his acting chops. Naturally, there was a decent buzz around Raghav’s Bhai Tera Star Hai pre-release. However, it clashed with the Hollywood biggie Spider-Man: Brand New Day at the box office and struggled with shows in India. Moreover, its negative reviews did not help the film. Keep reading for a detailed closing box office report!

The Raghav Juyal-starrer also featured content creator Niharika NM in the lead role. The film was released in theatres on July 30. Despite the comedy genre being Raghav’s forte, the film did not work in his favour at the box office. In fact, Raghav’s popularity did not help the film, as it clashed with Tom Holland’s film and received negative reviews.

How Much Did Bhai Tera Star Hai Earn At The Worldwide Box Office?

The film had a disappointing start at the box office, earning just 0.25 crore net in India. Furthermore, the comedy-drama did not see much growth over its opening weekend, collecting a total of 0.91 crore over 4 days. After that, the film dipped sharply, and its daily collection fell below 10 lakh. Meanwhile, while the film was screened in fewer than 10 theatres in India in the second week, it did not have any collection. As a result, the film’s fate was sealed in its first week. As per the final update, Bhai Tera Star Hai earned 1.12 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 1.32 crore gross. Meanwhile, overseas, it did not earn any money, bringing the worldwide gross to 1.32 crore.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 1.12 crore

India gross – 1.32 crore

Overseas gross – 0

Worldwide gross – 1.32 crore

Bhai Tera Star Hai Suffers Massive Deficit

It was reported that the film was made on an estimated budget of 20-25 crore. The film has a deficit of 18.88–23.88 crore, which is around 94-95%. The film is officially a disaster at the box office and could not even sustain two weeks.

Box office summary:

Budget – 20-25 crore

India net collection – 1.12 crore

Recovery – 4.4- 5.6%

Deficit – 18.8- 23.88 crore

Deficit% – 94-95%

Verdict – Flop

More About Bhai Tera Star Hai

Bhai Tera Star Hai is directed and produced by Vivek B. Agrawal. Apart from Raghav, the film also stars Niki Walia, Sanjay Kapoor, Niharika NM, Vivan Bhatena, Tina Desai, Parvathy Omanakuttan, and Vineeth Kumar. The film was released in theatres on July 30.

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