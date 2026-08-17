Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): Sunny Deol's Film Crashes With 72% Drop On The 1st Monday!

Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): Sunny Deol’s Film Crashes! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

After an underwhelming opening weekend, Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 has almost crashed at the box office on its first Monday, seemingly failing the Monday test with disastrous numbers! Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, the partition drama seems to have almost touched only 30 crore net collection in India in four days of its release!

Starring Sunny Deol in a rugged period avatar of Sikandar Mirza, a Muslim who moved to Pakistan from India after the partition, has failed to impress the audience despite getting good reviews from critics! However, the film has failed the Monday test, with a heavy drop of almost 72% at the box office!

Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 4 Estimates

On the fourth day, Monday, August 17, Batwara 1947, as per early trends, earned between 1.8 and 2.2 crore. With this momentum, making financial recovery at this stage looks virtually impossible! The movie recorded a negligible occupancy of just 11% across an estimated 6,700 shows in India.

With these early trends, the 4-day cumulative domestic net collection for the film stands in the range of 28.50 crore to 30 crore. Mounted on an expansive scale, it carries a heavy investment of 120 crore. With a 4-day collection sitting around the 30 crore mark, the film has managed a budget recovery of barely 25%.

Will Batwara 1947 Become A Hit?

Looking at the pace of the film, a Hit verdict seems impossible for Batwara 1947, since the film needs to earn a total net collection of 240 crore at the box office in India. With a shortfall of nearly 90 crore and showing no signs of resistance, the historical drama will find it too tough to recover its entire budget at the box office! Hopefully, the film does not crash further during the weekdays!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Batwara 1947 Worldwide Box Office Day 3: After A Disastrous Weekend, Sunny Deol Needs 53.5 Crore To Enter His Top 5 Highest Grossers!

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