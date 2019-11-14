Bala Box Office VS Dream Girl VS Badhaai Ho – Day Wise Trending

Bala Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana is having a gala time with his latest release Bala minting tremendously at the ticket windows. Being actor’s widest release ever, it always had bright prospects at box office but what’s more interesting is that the word-of-mouth is terrific just like his highest grossers like Dream Girl and Badhaai Ho.

It did showed a considerable drop today when compared with Monday and Tuesday but still put up a total of 66.93 crores in first 6 days and is on its way to become Ayushmann Khurrana’s third 100 crore grosser. But will it maintain its momentum to emerge with highest ever numbers for the actor? Let’s find out how Bala is trending in comparison with Dream Girl and Badhaai Ho.

Day wise trending of Bala, Dream Girl and Badhaai Ho:

Bala

Day 1- 10.15 crores

Day 2- 15.73 crores

Day 3- 18.07 crores

Day 4- 8.26 crores

Day 5- 9.52 crores

Day 6- 5.20 crores

Day 7-

Day 8-

Day 9-

Day 10-

Total- 66.93 crores

Dream Girl

Day 1- 10.05 crores

Day 2- 16.42 crores

Day 3- 18.10 crores

Day 4- 7.43 crores

Day 5- 7.40 crores

Day 6- 6.75 crores

Day 7- 6.05 crores

Day 8- 5.30 crores

Day 9- 9.10 crores

Day 10- 11.05 crores

Total- 139.70 crores

Badhaai Ho

Day 1- 7.29 crores

Day 2- 11.67 crores

Day 3- 12.60 crores

Day 4- 13.50 crores

Day 5- 5.65 crores

Day 6- 5.50 crores

Day 7- 5 crores

Day 8- 4.25 crores

Day 9- 3.40 crores

Day 10- 6.60 crores

Total- 136.80 crores

We can clearly see that Dream Girl trended extremely well and was rock-steady during weekdays amongst the 3 movies. Both Dream Girl and Badhaai Ho picked up during the second weekend and it will be interesting to see if Bala manages to do so with Marjaavaan arriving tommorow.

What do you think? Will Bala be able maintain a momentum and beat Dream Girl and Badhaai Ho at box office?

