Kartik Aaryan Celebrates Childrens’ Day In A Very Special Way & It’s Adorable

There is a reason why the heartthrob of the nation, Kartik Aaryan is so famous amidst the kids. The actor who’s super-popular among the girls is also loved by his young fans and adored by them. Very often the actor is mobbed by his young fans and even showered with gifts and roses by them. No wonder, today on the occasion of Childrens Day, the actor who’s in Chandigarh for Dostana 2, took out time to spent with some school kids.

Kartik Aaryan made this day special for the school kids as he visited them and joined them in their madness. The kids were too happy to see their favourite actor walk in and surprise them. Moreover Kartik gifted them chocolates and obviously gave them a warm hug. The school kids who are ardent followers of Kartik and his movies, knew the dance steps of his latest hit song Dheeme Dheeme from Pati Patni Aur Woh. The kids with full enthusiasm performed in front of the actor and surprised him. Kartik was surprised how the kids knew the steps so well, as the song has just released and they aced it as well as Chintu Tyagi. Kartik surely brought a smile on their face and made this day a memorable one for them. The actor took several pictures and selfies with these kids as he flashed his million-watt smile.

The actor’s dance moves in Dheeme Dheeme are quite a rage as the hashtag #DanceLikeChintuTyagi is already trending on social media. He’s all set for the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh on December 6. Looks like the boy is busy with work, but surely makes some time for fun.

