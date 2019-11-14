Priyanka Chopra Shares A Sarcastic Instagram Story & It Has A Delhi-Pollution Connect To It

Priyanka Chopra is amongst those actresses who never shies away from pouring her heart out despite getting trolled on several occasions. She is highly active with her social media stuff and never forgets to update her fans on a daily basis.

Just a while ago, Priyanka Chopra shared an Instagram story about coming back in Mumbai after wrapping the Delhi schedule. She added a sarcastic touch to it by giving a special mention to Delhi’s air pollution. She wrote, ” The joys of seeing a blue sky after #delhi.”

Yesterday, the same issue of Delhi’s air pollution made it to the motion logo of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. In the motion logo, there’s a catchphrase “Hum mein kahani hai ya kahani mein hum”, which is altered by one of the creative users to turn it into “Kya Pata Hum mein pollution hai ya pollution mein hum”. It had the backdrop showing the worsening air quality of the capital city.

Meanwhile, walking down the memory lane, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra drawn a comparison of her shooting preparations between the American show “Quantico” and the upcoming adaptation of “The White Tiger”.

Priyanka on Wednesday took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph she shot for “Quantico” and the shooting days of “The White Tiger”.

“The White Tiger“, adapted from Aravind Adiga’s prize-winning novel of the same name.

The film will be helmed by Ramin Bahrani. It follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.

Netflix is producing “The ‘White Tiger” in association with Mukul Deora. It also stars Rajkummar Rao.

