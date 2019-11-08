Bala Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Ayushmann Khurrana – The New Guaranteed Success-Maker Of Bollywood!

Bala Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Ayushmann Khurrana, straight out of Dream Girl‘s success has landed to another hit-zone with his latest film on premature baldness. The movie was released at preview shows yesterday which were in selected screens and today it gets a fully-fledged release.

The movie has opened to favourable reviews till now and will surely connect with the audience too. It will enjoy a good word of mouth over the weekdays. Ayushmann Khurrana’s magical trick which started from Barielly Ki Barfi, continued with Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, will help Bala to open with double-digits.

The movie opened to 25-30% morning occupancy which is a good number considering releasing on a normal day. Multiplexes are doing good for the film, single screens will pick up from the evening. It would be interesting to see how well it will do over its 1st weekend but one thing is sure, it’ll surprise big time.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, “Bala” also features Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam and Saurabh Shukla among others. Ayushmann has worked with both the leading ladies earlier — with Yami in “Vicky Donor” and Bhumi in “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” and “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”. How was it working with them again?

“When we reunite with our co-stars again, there is added pressure. We make a conscious effort that the camaraderie between two actors should not be repeated, but it should be different. In ‘Bala’, I am glad their characters are well edged out. Bhumi’s character Nikita is quite interesting because although she is a dark-skinned girl, she has no complex. She is confident. Bala is the one with a complex and insecurity (for his premature balding), so he takes inspiration from her. It has a lot of layers, of killing insecurity and coming out of all complex like a phoenix,” he said.

