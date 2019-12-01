Bala Box Office: Beats One Biggie Each Of Salman Khan & Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

Bala Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam & Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bala has entered the 4th week on a steady note despite losing screens. The film collected 0.65 crores on 4th Friday and took a 100% plus jump on Saturday to collect 1.35 crores.

The 23 days total business of Bala is 111.88 crores which means it has surpassed the lifetime business of Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela (110 crores) & Jai Ho (111 crores).

The film should collect another 2 crores today which will take its total close to 114 crores. The immediate next targets of Bala are Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (112.50 crores), Holiday (112.65 crores) and Ghajini (114 crores).

Bala is Ayushmann’s 3rd century after Badhaai Ho (136.80 crores) & Dream Girl (139.70 crores) which proves that he is among the top young stars of Bollywood now.

Elated with the film’s success, Ayushmann recently said: “While I have always believed in the concept of art for art sake, I do realise that for an industry to thrive and grow, it is necessary that the films do really well.”

“So, more than my personal milestones of 100 crore hits, I’m happy that I could contribute towards the growth of my industry as well as present some really good films to audiences in the process.” he added.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala revolves around the issue of premature baldness and the importance of self acceptance and love.

