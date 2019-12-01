India trembled in anger when the news of Doctor Priyanka Reddy was brutally charred to death on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway on Thursday broke out and was suspected to have been sexually assaulted before being murdered by 4 truck drivers. Bollywood reacted to this sad news and now Salman Khan too has shared his anger.

Salman Khan posted a very strong message and said, “#JusticeForPriyankaReddy These r the worst kind of shaitans disguised in the human form! The pain, torture n death of innocent women like nirbhaya n Priyanka Reddy should now get us together n put an end to such shaitans who live among us, before any other innocent woman…(1/2)”

#RIPPriyanka Reddy: Salman Posts An Angry Tweet; Says 'Let Beti Bachao Not Be Just A Campaign'
#RIPPriyankaReddy: Angry Salman Khan Says, “Let Beti Bachao Not Be Just A Campaign”

Salman Khan did not stop at that and further wrote, “(2/2)..n their family go through this extreme agony n loss as this has to be stopped. Let betii bachao not be just a campaign. This is the time to let these demons know that v all stand together. May Priyanka’s soul rest in peace #JusticeForPriyankaReddy”

Well, Salman Khan did make some really important points with his post and it compels you to think of India’s future.

Earlier Akshay Kumar, Sona Mohapatra amongst many other stars had raised their voice against this injustice. Akshay Kumar had tweeted, “Whether it is #PriyankaReddy in Hyderabad, #Roja in Tamil Nadu or the law student gang-raped in Ranchi, we seem to be losing it as a society. It has been 7 yrs to the gut-wrenching #Nirbhaya case & our moral fabric continues to be in pieces. We need stricter laws. This needs to STOP!”

Sona Mohapatra wrote, “Be it #PriyankaReddy in Hyderabad, #Roja in Tamil Nadu or the law student gang-raped by 12 men in Ranchi or Nibhaya from 7 years ago we all wake up & talk shock after the tragedy. In between all this, known sexual predators are endlessly platformed & sexual aggression normalised.”

Well, this case has again raised a lot of questions on women’s safety in India. People are agitated and the government is being questioned about the same.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here