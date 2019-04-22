Badla Box Office: In Its 7th Week, It Still Manages To Attract The Audience!

Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu is collecting even in its 7th week at the box office. Despite the release of big film Kalank, Badla continues to sustain and attract the audience in some cinemas.

The film earned 30 lakhs in 7th weekend compared to 1.66 crores business it did in the complete 6th week which is pretty good. The total 45 days business of the film is 88.02 crores net and will put up another 15-20 lakhs by the end of the week. The film is a box office hit.

Avengers: Endgame will hit the cinemas on 26th April and this will end the theatrical run of Badla.

Earlier, Amitabh got involved in a social media banter with Badla producer Shah Rukh Khan for not celebrating the success of the film.

The megastar took to Twitter and wrote, “About time someone started talking about this silent success! Because neither the producer, nor the distributor, nor the line producer, or any else in the industry, in general, has even spent a nanosecond to compliment the success of this film ‘Badla'”

Shah Rukh Khan in his usual witty way replied Big B. He wrote, “Sir hum toh wait kar rahein hain ki aap party kab de rahein hain hum sabko (Sir, we are waiting for you to throw a party for all of us! We are waiting outside Jalsa every night!”

Amitabh Bachchan replied him, “Oye, film mein kaam humne kiya, produce aapne kiya, promotions mein niswarth yogdaan humne diya, ab party bhi hum dein? Outside Jalsa every night koi nahin aata!”

But the banter didn’t stop and SRK was quick to say, “Sir film aapki hai… acting aapki hai… Hit aapki wajah se hai… aap na hote toh film hi na hoti. Toh party…bhi (Sir, it’s your film, your acting, a hit because of you. The film wouldn’t have been possible without you… So party also…?”

Badla is an official adaptation of the 2017 Spanish film The Invisible Guest. Its story follows an interaction between a lawyer and a businesswoman regarding a murder. The film hit the cinemas on March 8, 2019.

