Alia Bhatt Has The CLASSIEST Response To Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli’s Allegations

Alia Bhatt has been continuously targeted by Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel. Rangoli even slammed Alia’s parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan recently on Twitter and when Soni was asked to comment on it she simply said, “I do not wish to be drawn into this madness.”

Now Alia Bhatt was asked to comment on Rangoli’s comments as she attended an award function. Just like before, Alia Bhatt responded in a really classy and genuine way. Here’s what she said while speaking to the journalists-

“If I am like this, my family is 10 times mature than me. I don’t want to be drawn into this matter. I just want to be happy, positive, work hard, be a better version of myself every day. What people say or not say, I shouldn’t pay attention to. Everyone has a right to say whatever they want to say, I’ll just stay silent.”

Well, we are pretty impressed with the thoughts of Alia and her brilliant reply.

Rangoli had alleged Alia’s dad and veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for harassing Kangana. She had said that Mahesh had thrown a chappal on Kangana when she went for the Woh Lamhe screening.

Alia Bhatt’s latest release Kalank also starring Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Kunal Kemmu, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit has not done well at the Box Office. The film has earned 66.03 crores net in its first extended weekend which is a very weak number. The talented actress will be next seen in Brahmastra, Sadak 2, Inshallah, RRR and Takht.

