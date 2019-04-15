Avengers: Endgame Review (20-Minute-Footage): As If The Wait Wasn’t Tough Enough!

Avengers: Endgame Review (20-Minute-Footage): April 26, 2019, is going to be a festival for millions of Marvel fans as the final part of the Avengers series is releasing. The film has humongous hype all around and will take an earth-shattering opening at the Box Office.

It’s still 11 days to go for the film’s release and social media is getting anxious with each passing day.

The makers of Avengers: Endgame decided to treat the media persons in Seoul, South Korea with the exclusive 20 minutes footage from the film recently and going by their response, the movie is epic.

According to Bollywood Life, the experience of watching the 20 min footage was extremely emotional. The entertainment website’s report also mentioned that it does full justice to what the hardcore fans expect from the film.

Earlier, in the US, the makers had also shown 10-minute footage of the film to a selected audience and the response was terrific. Have a look at a few of the reactions-

Just saw about 10 minutes of #avengersendgame at @DisneyStudios. The first 5 minutes was what appeared to be the beginning of the movie and the second 5 minutes was what I had previously seen at #CinemaCon. Not allowed to say anything specific but if I had to grade the footage A+ pic.twitter.com/tgSYMU1kKy — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 6, 2019

I saw some #AvengersEndgame footage tonight. I’d rather let you see it for yourself than describe it in detail. It was simultaneously tragic and sweet. I’m beyond impressed and I’ve got even more questions now than I had going in. Can’t wait to see the rest! pic.twitter.com/aOQRBfZLBO — Sean Gerber (@MrSeanGerber) April 6, 2019

Just saw a few minutes of new footage from #AvengersEndgame and it looks so good. Great exchange between Captain Marvel and Thor & a scene of a lot of them in space taking off to fight Thanos on other side of the galaxy. As we all know, this movie is going to break every record. pic.twitter.com/OnPOUzlJnC — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 3, 2019

Well, the wait is getting really difficult for this event movie and we just hope April 26 arrives super soon. Avengers: Endgame stars Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin in main roles.

