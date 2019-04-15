Bharat EXCLUSIVE: Not Just 5 Posters, Salman Khan & Team Have BLOCKBUSTER SURPRISES In Kitty For Us!

Over the years, actor Salman Khan has built a super loyal fan following for himself. Not only do his followers literally stalk each and every action of his, but say one word against their lord, as you’re equivalent to dead to them. Haha! On the other hand, Khan too keeps them high on spirits with his blockbuster projects. With his upcoming, Bharat, which also stars Katrina Kaif, the actor has surprises for us and what if we say, we got hold of it?

According to a source close to the Bharat team, apart from 5 posters of the 5 different looks that the actor will be donning in the movie, we’ll get the opportunity to witness a motion poster before the trailer comes out. “Yes, the makers are planning to release a motion poster after Salman’s 5 different looks are out & that’s happening before they treat the audiences with the trailer,” shared the source. When it comes to our Dabangg Khan, we literally can’t get enough.

Today, the makers released the 2010 look where Salman can be seen donning the salt and pepper look with glasses.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar took to his Twitter account and posted the picture as he captioned, “Jitne safed baal mere sar aur dhaadi mein hain,usse kahin zyada rangeen meri zindagi rahi hain!”

“Bharat” is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film “Ode To My Father“. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

The film also stars Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi, among others. It is slated for an Eid release in 2019.

