Bharat poster featuring Salman Khan is out and it’s surely not everyone was expecting it. His first looks always have been more of swag than substance but this time the makers have taken a different way than usual. Be it Tiger Zinda Hai or Sultan, Salman’s style has been a major factor of any of his posters.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

Ali Abbas Zafar took to his Twitter account and posted, “Jitne safed baal mere sar aur dhaadi mein hain,usse kahin zyada rangeen meri zindagi rahi hain! #Bharat @BeingSalmanKhan @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife @itsBhushanKumar #KatrinaKaif #Tabu @bindasbhidu @DishPatani @WhoSunilGrover @nikhilnamit @reellifeprodn @SKFilmsOfficial @tseries”

Check out the poster here:

The poster reads the tagline (which we have read before) ‘Journey of a man and a nation together’. Salman Khan is sporting his old ‘salt and pepper’ (more of the salt) look with glasses. What looks like a suit, contains a flashback of his life (apparently) and a young version Jackie Shroff is visible.

The film re-unites Salman, Zafar and actress Katrina Kaif after the 2017 blockbuster “Tiger Zinda Hai“. For his role in the film, Salman Khan has undergone multiple look changes as its timeline is spread across decades – from 1960 till current times.

“Bharat” is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film “Ode To My Father“. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

The film also stars Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi, among others. It is slated for an Eid release in 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!