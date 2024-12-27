There were huge expectations rested on Varun Dhawan & Keerthy Suresh’s Christmas surprise, Baby John. The action thriller opened to mixed reviews and is now dwindling at the box office. It has suffered a huge drop on Thursday. Scroll below for the box office collection on day 2.

Over 50% drop on the second day

Kalees’ directorial made a lower-than-expected opening at the box office, as it raked in 11.25 crores. It is facing stiff competition from Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King, as both films continue to attract footfalls in large numbers. The impact is visible, as Baby John earned only 5.13 crores on day 2.

The Hindi action thriller has suffered a huge drop of 46%. At this pace, it would soon crash at the ticket windows.

Baby John vs Varun Dhawan’s last 3 releases

Despite exciting additions like Salman Khan’s cameo, Varun Dhawan starrer wasn’t strong enough to beat the day 2 earnings of any of his last 3 releases. Here’s the list:

Bhediya (2022): 9.57 crores

JugJugg Jeeyo (2022): 12.55 crores

Street Dancer 3D (2020): 13.21 crores

When compared to Bhediya, which also opened to mixed reviews, Baby John has scored 46% lower earnings on its second day.

Budget recovery is impossible?

Baby John is reportedly made on a humungous budget of 160 crores. Varun Dhawan alone charged a remuneration of 25 crores. The producers also left no stone unturned to make it an action spectacle as they splurged on VFX and other technical aspects.

At the current pace, it looks difficult for Varun Dhawan starrer to even accumulate 75 crores in its lifetime. It could have happened if there was no competition at the box office, but Mufasa: The Lion King and Pushpa 2 are already stealing its thunder.

This weekend will majorly determine Baby John’s fate at the box office.

