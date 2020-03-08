Baaghi 3 Box Office VS Akshay Kumar’s Kesari – Will Tiger Shroff Be Able To Bring In Best Of Holi?

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff’s latest actioner is bagging some good numbers but surely, it’s not living up to the expectations. The stage is set for the film and with the Holi holiday coming on Tuesday, it will be looking forward to capitalize. Last year we saw Akshay Kumar’s Kesari enjoying the extended weekend of Holi.

The day of Holi (Rangpanchami) is said to stay low for the Indian box office as people are busy in festivities, and despite all the odds, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari took a fine start by collecting 21.06 crores on the opening day. On the other hand, Baaghi 3 arrived on normal Friday and in this case, the Holi celebration comes on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Tiger Shroff starrer recorded the first day of 17.50 crores.

Now the interesting question stands, will Baaghi 3 be able to beat the weekend collections of Kesari, with an added advantage of the Holi holiday on Tuesday?

Let’s go through the trending of Kesari and Baaghi 3:

Kesari

Day 1 (Holi)- 21.06 crores

Day 2- 16.75 crores

Day 3- 18.75 crores

Day 4- 21.51 crores

First extended weekend- 78.07 crores

Baaghi 3

Day 1- 17.50 crores

Day 2- 16.03 crores

Day 3- ?

Day 4- ?

Day 5 (Holi)- ?

Total (2 days)- 33.53 crores

The good signs for Baaghi are that the film is showing a growth today and if all goes well, it might cover the distance of 44.54 crores in the remaining 3 days to beat Kesari.

