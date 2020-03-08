Baaghi 3 Box Office Day 2: Faces Minor Dip On Saturday

Baaghi 3 Box Office: After collecting 17.50 crores on Friday, Baaghi 3 faced a minor dip on Saturday as 16.03 crores came in. Though consistent growth over the weekend is indeed the best-case scenario for any film, it has happened occasionally for action films that they have dropped a little on the second day, only to grow further on Sunday.

That said, this is one film which was expected to be at least 20 crores plus on each of the three days of the weekend, and hence one now waits to see whether that would indeed happen this Sunday at least.

So far, the Tiger Shroff starrer has collected 33.53 crores and while it is a given that 50 crores would be surpassed by the time the weekend is through, it would be better news for Baaghi 3 if the numbers go at least a couple of crores over that mark. That said, shortfall, if any, would be taken care of on Monday and Tuesday due to holi falling on the latter-day. That would allow at least 5-6 crores more coming in when compared to a regular Monday and Tuesday.

With Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan coming together again for Baaghi 3, there were huge expectations from the film and hence it is currently a wait-n-watch scenario around its outcome.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

