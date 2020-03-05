Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff’s Actioner Records HIGHEST Advance Booking Of 2020 For Day 1, Also Surpasses Screen Count Of Tanhaji & War

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Fans of Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming movie Baaghi 3 are finding themselves in a virtual queue to grab tickets for the highly anticipated action drama that is gearing up for its theatrical release tomorrow. Already showing great signs at the box office with a stronghold and growing advance bookings, the film is all prepared for a bumper opening over the weekend. In addition to the conventional norm of the ticket sales that went live on Wednesday, the exhibitors decided to open the counters early based on the tremendous excitement around the film, particularly in the mass belts.

Despite being a non-holiday release, multiplex owners expect it to have a massive opening at the box-office by looking at the tremendous number of advance bookings. This is the widest Baaghi franchise release ever, biggest for Tiger Shroff and widest Holi release ever, as well. Testimony to this is that already more than 4000 screens have been estimated that will show the movie and the numbers are still increasing. These numbers are far more than screens of Baaghi 2 holding 3700 whereas, Tanhaji was 3650, War and Housefull 4 were 3850.

Fans are excited to envision the high octane action wherein Tiger Shroff will be in a power-packed action avatar in the third instalment of the super successful franchise.

The film is already eyeing a good opening at the box office and with the highest ever advance booking, Baaghi 3 is all set to be the opus film of the year.

Over the analysis of advance booking trends, Baaghi 3 is all set to record itself as the widest ever release for a straight Hindi film in Mysore and Karnataka. Further, it is also set to be the film to have the widest ever release for a straight Hindi film in Kerala; predominantly non-Hindi speaking states.

The collections of the last Baaghi film, which is the biggest solo opener till date for Tiger (solo), had got the push due to the Good Friday Holiday; however, the pre-release hype around the third Baaghi suggests that Tiger’s stardom and the franchise has grown stronger over the years.

This film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

