Baaghi 3 Box Office: Where Will It Stand Among Tiger Shroff’s Highest Openers Including War & Others?

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor’s Baaghi 3 is all geared up to arrive in cinemas tomorrow. Although the music hasn’t worked that well as compared to its predecessors, the audience is very much excited to catch the action star at his best.

Releasing on regular Friday, Baaghi 3 is expected to bring in very good numbers on its first day. Also, one might get to see surprising figures owing to Baaghi 2‘s tremendous popularity in mass centres. Apart from advance booking, the film is expected to work wonders in spot bookings too with single screens playing a major role.

But will the opening day rake in record numbers for Tiger Shroff? Let’s take a look at his best openers.

Below are Tiger’s highest openers:

War (2019)

Featuring Hrithik Roshan alongside Tiger, in the main role, War registered an extraordinary opening and the all-time highest in Bollywood’s history. Released on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, it made 53.35 crores on opening day.

Baaghi 2 (2018)

Released on Good Friday’s holiday, Baaghi 2 exceeded all the expectations of trade experts. It managed to bring in whopping 25.10 crores on opening day.

Student Of The Year 2 (2019)

The sequel to Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, the film featured debutantes Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria along with Tiger. The film took a good start by clocking 12.06 crores.

Baaghi (2016)

The first part of the Baaghi franchise is holding the 4th position amongst Tiger’s best openers. The film on its opening day made a good collection of 11.94 crores.

The Flying Jatt (2016)

Released on Janmashtami holiday, Tiger-Jacqueline Fernandez starrer took a decent start at the ticket windows by making 7.10 crores.

After looking at the aforementioned films, it could be said the film will easily make it at the 3rd position but it will be interesting to see if it pulls off magical numbers to grab the 2nd spot.

