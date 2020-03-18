Baaghi 3 Box Office Day 12: Tiger Shroff’s Films Faces A Severe Blow

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff-Riteish Deshmukh-Shraddha Kapoor starrer has started falling like nine pins and the foremost reason is theatres’ shutdown. The film which was supposed to enter the 100 crore club like a cakewalk, is now moving at a snail speed.

At the end of the 12 days theatrical run i.e. till the second Tuesday, Baaghi 3 has accumulated a total of 97.32 crores*. Its collections went down to 0.25 crores* on day 11 and 0.20 crores* on day 12. While the action entertainer will definitely enter the coveted club, only time will tell how many days it will take.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 released on 6th March 2020. It also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Jameel Khoury and Ankita Lokhande, in key roles.

Meanwhile, actor Vijay Varma, who rose to fame with “ Gully Boy ” last year, claims his multilayered character in Baaghi 3 will leave the audience surprised.

Opening up on his character in the film starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, Varma said: “My character is shown as the one who helps Tiger Shroff to reunite with his brother. He’s a very interesting character, with various layers that would leave the audience surprised.”

He said, “I am thrilled to be a part of this popular franchise and working with such talented people. With ‘Baaghi 3‘, I have tried my hands at something new, and fans have never really seen me doing such a role. I’m quite confident about my part because it is really crucial in the film,” reports IANS.

