Baaghi 3 Box Office Day 12: Tiger Shroff’s Films Faces A Severe Blow

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff-Riteish Deshmukh-Shraddha Kapoor starrer has started falling like nine pins and the foremost reason is theatres’ shutdown. The film which was supposed to enter the 100 crore club like a cakewalk, is now moving at a snail speed.
At the end of the 12 days theatrical run i.e. till the second Tuesday, Baaghi 3 has accumulated a total of 97.32 crores*. Its collections went down to 0.25 crores* on day 11 and 0.20 crores* on day 12. While the action entertainer will definitely enter the coveted club, only time will tell how many days it will take.
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 released on 6th March 2020. It also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Jameel Khoury and Ankita Lokhande, in key roles.Meanwhile, actor Vijay Varma, who rose to fame with “Gully Boy” last year, claims his multilayered character in Baaghi 3 will leave the audience surprised.
Opening up on his character in the film starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, Varma said: “My character is shown as the one who helps Tiger Shroff to reunite with his brother. He’s a very interesting character, with various layers that would leave the audience surprised.”
He said, “I am thrilled to be a part of this popular franchise and working with such talented people. With ‘Baaghi 3‘, I have tried my hands at something new, and fans have never really seen me doing such a role. I’m quite confident about my part because it is really crucial in the film,” reports IANS.
