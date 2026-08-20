Awarapan 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 6 Update! (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Bollywood action thriller Awarapan 2 is currently busy dominating the ticket windows in Bollywood. Despite competition from Batwara 1947, Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani’s film refuses to slow down. It has now crossed the 150 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the day 6 report!

How much has Awarapan 2 earned worldwide in 6 days?

According to the latest update, Awarapan 2 has amassed 157.04 crore gross in 6 days of its worldwide run. It has collected 111.63 crore net, which is about 131.73 crore gross from India. The pace has slightly slowed down overseas, where it has accumulated 25.31 crore gross.

Nitin Kakkar’s directorial is now only 9.25 crore away from surpassing Cocktail 2, which earned 166.29 crore gross worldwide. With that, it will emerge as the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026.

Emraan Hashmi’s first 150 crore solo grosser!

Emraan Hashmi has delivered some memorable films, but he hasn’t been very lucky at the box office. Since 2017, Baadshaho remained his highest-grossing solo film of all time globally with a lifetime of 125.44 crore gross. But the tables are now turning in 2026 as Awarapan 2 has moved way past the 150 crore mark.

All eyes are now on whether the action thriller enters the 200 crore club at the worldwide box office.

Check out Emraan Hashmi’s top 5 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office (as main/ parallel lead):

Awarapan 2: 157.04 crore (6 days) Baadshaho: 125.44 crore Raaz 3: 101.1 crore Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai: 82.13 crore Murder 2: 70.2 crore

Awarapan 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 6 Summary

India net: 111.63 crore

India gross: 131.73 crore

Overseas gross: 25.31 crore

Worldwide gross: 157.04 crore

Take a look at the Awarapan 2 day-wise collection breakdown in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Overseas Box Office Day 6: Becomes 8th Highest Bollywood Grosser Of 2026, Eyes Dhamaal 4’s Lifetime!

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