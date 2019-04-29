Avengers: Endgame Box Office: Scores ALL TIME HIGHEST Weekend For A Hollywood And Bollywood Film

Avengers: Endgame Box Office: Avengers: Endgame has seen a massive weekend of 157.20 crores at the Indian Box Office. The collections span across English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions. These numbers are now all time highest numbers for a Hollywood or a Bollywood film.

As a matter of fact before Avengers: Endgame, the biggest first three days for a Hollywood flick was scored by the last installment Avengers: Infinity War itself. That film had managed a weekend of 94.30 crores. The next in line for a Hollywood biggie is Fast and the Furious 7 and that is far lesser at 50.11 crores. That pretty much establishes how Avengers has emerged as the biggest Hollywood franchise in India, and that too by leaps and bounds.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

While Baahubali 2 (in all languages) is in a different league altogether, Avengers: Endgame has gone past the first three days numbers of a Bollywood film by a huge margin. There are only 10 Bollywood releases in the past that have scored in excess of 100 crores in their first three days and Sanju is at the top with 120.06 crores weekend. However, the superhero Hollywood flick has left it behind by a major margin.

Let’s take a look:

Avengers: Endgame – 157.20 crores

Sanju – 120.06 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai – 114.93 crores

Race 3 – 106.47 crores

Sultan – 105.53 crores

Dangal – 105.01 crores

Happy New Year – 104 crores

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 102.60 crores

Thugs of Hindostan – 101.75 crores

Dhoom 3 – 101.61 crores

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 101.47 crores

Ironically, Sanju is the only non-Khan film in the list and it is still at the top. Remaining nine are all dominated by Khans with Salman Khan leading the show with five movies, Aamir Khan being next in line with three and Shah Rukh Khan enjoying this feat once.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!