James Cameron’s magnum opus and his much-awaited threequel, Avatar: Fire and Ash, will be released around this Christmas. People are eagerly waiting to watch this masterpiece on the biggest screens. There is still more than a month left before it releases, but the long-range box office projections are already in, and they are marvelous. The film is tracking to record the biggest opening in the franchise, without a doubt, but what is the projected range? Keep scrolling for the deets.

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet are reprising their roles from the previous movie. It is the third installment in the Avatar franchise, and two more sequels are reportedly in various stages of production. The first film was released in 2009 and created a sensation worldwide. It is reportedly one of the most expensive franchises in the world. Both films are among the all-time top 3 highest-grossing films worldwide.

Avatar 3 – Long-range opening weekend forecast at the domestic box office

According to the latest report in Box Office Pro, the James Cameron-helmed sci-fi epic is set to have a record opening at the domestic box office in December. Avatar: Fire and Ash is tracking to earn between $135 million and $165 million at the box office in North America on its opening weekend. It is reportedly similar to the total money made by all the top 10 movies combined on the same weekend last year, which is about $140 million.

How does it stack up against the previous two Avatar movies?

For the unversed, Avatar 3 is tracking to earn the biggest opening weekend in the franchise. Avatar, the first film released in 2009, collected $77 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. The second installment, Avatar: The Way of Water, released in 2022, collected $134.1 million on its debut weekend.

Fire and Ash reportedly has one major achievement, and that is the number of premium screens has increased worldwide from 7,550 in 2023 to almost 8,000 in 2024. More premium screens will result in more expensive tickets, and that means a higher box office.

What is Avatar 3 about?

Avatar 3 takes place one year after Jake and Neytiri settle in with the Metkayina Clan; their family grapples with grief after Neteyam’s death. Meanwhile, they encounter a new, aggressive Na’vi tribe called the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang, who has allied with Jake’s enemy, Quaitch, as the conflict on Pandora escalates to devastating consequences. Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released on December 19.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Conjuring: Last Rites Worldwide Box Office: Poised To Surpass The OG How To Train Your Dragon Ahead Of Its Streaming Debut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News