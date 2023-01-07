James Cameron’s Avatar 2 continues its glorious run at the box office. Across the globe, the collections have gone beyond the milestone of $1.5 billion. Speaking about the Indian collections, the magnum opus has already crossed 300 crores and is on its way to hit the mark of 350 crores, thus getting an inch closer to surpass Avengers: Endgame. Keep reading to know more!

Released on 16th December 2022, Avatar: The Way Of Water has lived up to its hype in India. Since the first part was historic success, expectations were sky high from the sequel. And yes, the film is turning out to be major success and will soon capture the throne of the being the highest grossing Hollywood film in India.

Avengers: Endgame stands at a total of whopping 365.50 crores. After 3 years, Avatar 2 is now finally surpassing that huge score and becoming the no.1 Hollywood film at the Indian box office. As the box office talks about the two remains intense, let’s take a look at how both the films fared here in the first 22 days.

Avatar 2 VS Avengers: Endgame:

Day 1- 41 crores vs 53.10 crores

Day 2- 42 crores vs 52.20 crores

Day 3- 46 crores vs 52.85 crores

First weekend- 129 crores vs 157.20 crores

Day 4- 18 crores vs 31.05 crores

Day 5- 16 crores vs 26.10 crores

Day 6- 15 crores vs 28.50 crores

Day 7- 12 crores vs 16.10 crores

Week 1- 190 crores vs 260.40 crores

Day 8- 13 crores vs 12.50 crores

Day 9- 21 crores vs 18.30 crores

Day 10- 25 crores vs 21.75 crores

Day 11- 13 crores vs 8.25 crores

Day 12- 10.50 crores vs 6.75 crores

Day 13- 8.50 crores vs 5.50 crores

Day 14- 8 crores vs 4.90 crores

Week 2- 99 crores vs 77.95 crores

Day 15- 10 crores vs 2.75 crores

Day 16- 12 crores vs 5.50 crores

Day 17- 15 crores vs 5.50 crores

Day 18 – 5.50 crores vs 2.24 crores

Day 19- 5 crores vs 1.90 crores

Day 20- 4 crores vs 1.68 crores

Day 21- 3.50 crores vs 1.50 crores

Week 3- 55 crores vs 21.72 crores

Day 22- 4 crores vs 1.10 crores

Lifetime- 348 crores (still running) vs 365.50 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

