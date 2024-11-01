Sivakarthikeyan clearly has a big winner in his hands, and it is Amaran. The film exceeded all expectations on the opening day and registered a start of over 20 crore. After such an extraordinary start, the film was expected to show a considerable dip today, but that hasn’t happened, as the momentum was rock steady throughout the entire day, taking the numbers towards the 50 crore milestone at the Indian box office. Keep reading to know what day 2 early trends are suggesting!

So far, we have witnessed three big films from the Kollywood industry. The first was Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, followed by Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time and Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan. Apart from this, the next biggie was considered to be Suriya’s Kanguva, but in between, Siva’s latest release has surpassed all expectations, and it is now heading for a blockbuster run before Kanguva arrives.

On the opening day, Amaran registered superb numbers, amassing 21.80 crore net (all languages). This emerged as the biggest opening in Sivakarthikeyan’s career by a huge margin. After such a start, the film normally shows a considerable dip on the following day, but thanks to positive word-of-mouth and the Diwali holiday, a solid hold was seen today.

Showing a minimal drop, Amaran remained rock steady, and it is heading for 18-20 crore on day 2. Yes, you read that right! It has a chance of even touching the 20 crore mark, and everything depends on how night shows wrap up. Considering the estimates, the film stands at 39.80-41.80 crore net at the Indian box office, which is a huge sum.

Tomorrow, being Saturday, Amaran will witness another blockbuster day. Considering the current trend, the film is aiming to get close to 90 crore net during the four-day extended opening weekend. Let’s see how it goes ahead!

