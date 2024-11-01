Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar arrived in theatres and managed to clock a good start at the Indian box office. The film was expected to open a bit lower, but thanks to favorable reactions from the audience, it picked up really well throughout the day. While it remained slightly lower than his last release, King of Kotha, the film opened with much higher numbers than Dulquer’s Sita Ramam. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the Telugu period crime thriller was released yesterday and received majorly positive reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, reactions have been highly favorable so far. Atluri’s direction is receiving praise from all around, and even the emotional quotient is being hailed. Also, Dulquer’s performance is praised unanimously.

Riding high on positive reactions and word-of-mouth, Lucky Baskhar also benefitted from the Diwali holiday. The film amassed its biggest chunk of business from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, followed by Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It had a limited show count but managed to secure good occupancies in whatever show count it got.

In our prediction story, we predicted Lucky Baskhar would do a business of 4-6 crore on day 1, but in reality, it performed much better and clocked 6.70 crore net at the Indian box office. In fact, the numbers are much better than other Tollywood biggies like Ravi Teja’s Eagle (6.15 crore), Mr Bachchan (5.30 crore), and Vijay Deverakonda’s The Family Star (5.75 crore).

If we compare with Dulquer Salmaan’s previous releases, Lucky Baskhar remained slightly lower than his King Of Kotha, which earned 6.85 crore on day 1. However, when compared to Sita Ramam’s 2.85 crore, it earned 135.08% higher collection.

