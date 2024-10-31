Finally, the wait is over as the much-awaited opening day result of Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran is out. The film was touted to be the biggest affair in the actor’s career, and we can now safely say that it has lived up to all the hype. Yes, it has registered the biggest-ever start for Siva’s film and left his previous best behind by a huge margin. Keep reading to learn how the biggie performed at the Indian box office on day 1!

Released today across the nation, the biographical action thriller has received positive reviews from critics. Director Rajkumar Periasamy is receiving praise for paying a perfect tribute to Major Mukund Varadarajan, on whom the movie is based. Apart from him, Sivakarthikeyan is winning hearts for his controlled yet powerful performance, which is being described as one of the best performances by the actor.

With the power-packed trailer and all other positives working in favor, Amaran built a solid hype for itself. From the advance booking, it was clearly visible that the film was going to register a smashing start of around 15 crores, but in reality, it has exceeded all expectations. While night shows are yet to wrap up, early trends suggest a start of a huge 21-23 crore net.

Yes, Amaran clocked 21-23 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office on day 1, and needless to say, the biggest chunk of the collection came from Tamil Nadu. It enjoyed the complete benefit of the Diwali holiday, and even on-spot bookings were really good due to favorable public reactions.

With such a start, the film has registered Sivakarthikeyan’s career-best opening. Before this, Seemaraja (2018) was his biggest opener with a start of 11.44 crore net, and if we compare this with Amaran’s 21-23 crore, earnings are 83.56-101.04% higher. Truly, this is a flying start for Siva’s magnum opus!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

