Gippy Grewal turned director, producer, and the leading hero for his action drama, Akaal. It was released in theatres worldwide on April 10, 2025. Despite becoming the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025, it is yet to achieve success at the box office. Scroll below for day 17 box office update!

Much-needed weekend boost

The box office collections had fallen below the 10 lakh mark as Akaal is close to saturation. On the third Saturday, it witnessed a 44% jump due to the much-needed weekend boost. As per Sacnilk, Akaal earned 13 lakhs on day 17. The net total in India now stands at 7.35 crores, which is about 8.67 crores in gross earnings.

So near yet so far in budget recovery!

Akaal will enjoy another boost today. After this, it will head towards wrapping up its box office run. As per multiple reports, Gippy Grewal’s film is made on an estimated budget of 10 crores. It has recovered 73.5% of its investments so far. Unfortunately, the breakeven stage will be missed by barely 2-3 crores.

Akaal vs Gippy Grewals’ last success

In 2024, Gippy Grewal delivered the comedy-drama Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri alongside Sargun Mehta. It was also reportedly made on a budget of 10 crores and earned 14.44 crore net in its lifetime in India. It concluded its box office run as the 5th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025.

Akaal needs an impossible 96% to beat the lifetime earnings of Gippy Grewal’s 2024 success.

More about Akaal

The supporting cast of Akaal features Nimrit Khaira, Apinderdeep Singh, Nikitin Dheer, and Gurpreet Ghuggi, among others. It is co-produced by Gippy Grewal & Dharma Productions.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Jaat Box Office Collection Day 17: 60% Jump In Last 24 Hours But The Celebrations Are Short-Lived!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News