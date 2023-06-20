Adipurush (Hindi) faced a big drop on Monday as collections turned out to be 8.5 crores. This is a far bigger drop than what one would have expected, as even with all the negativity going around, a better hold was expected. In fact, given the fact that this one is a biggie, it needed to be in the 15-20 crores range at least on Monday so that it could make the most of two open weeks ahead of it.

However, it’s apparent that the negativity was way too much for the film to handle and though it managed to do exceedingly well over the opening weekend and kept the collections really strong right till Sunday, it became more and more tough for it to get Monday into a high zone.

Of course, in standalone terms, Adipurush’s score on Monday is still decent, especially after a lot of moolah that had already come in. Still, the target that it was chasing was at the very minimum of 250 crores and now that is out of the question.

It would need to aim for the 160-175 crores range next but for that, the collections from Monday to Thursday would need to be super consistent and without any fall further. Today is going to be very crucial for the Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer as that would decide the eventual range that it will find itself in after collecting 122 crores so far.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

