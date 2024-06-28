Paramount‘s prequel A Quiet Place: Day One is reportedly set to break franchise records in preview night on Thursday, June 27, surpassing the John Krasinki-directed sequels. The new prequel, helmed and written by Pig director Michael Sarnoski, will hit theaters on Friday, June 28, 2024.

The prequel, which will not feature John Krasinski or Emily Blunt (the integral characters from the prior two movies), will have difficulty dethroning Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2.” However, the Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn-starter have reportedly broken franchise records on the preview night.

Inside Out Two has ruled the box office for two consecutive weekends, bagging a remarkable $101 million in its first outing. Meanwhile, according to Variety, A Quiet Place: Day One, expected to collect a solid $40 million to $50 million opening weekend, may have failed to topple the Pixar film but has succeeded in suppressing its predecessors in preview night box office collections.

According to Deadline, A Quiet Place: Day One accumulated between $5M and $6M, with the June 27 screening alone surpassing the $4.3M made by the first movie and the $4.8M made by Quiet Place: Part II.

Meanwhile, the prequel, which tells the origin story of how the terrifying, sound-hunting aliens landed on Earth in NYC, has also landed an 86% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

A Quiet Place, which hit theaters in 2018, was a sleeper hit, accumulating over $300 million worldwide against the production budget of $17 Million. The sequel, which was also directed by John Krasinski, bagged over $296 million worldwide, which is impressive considering the 2021 film was released during the pandemic.

It remains to be seen whether the new instalment in the horror franchise will surpass the predecessors in Box Office collections.

