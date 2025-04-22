Sometimes, no matter how dazzling the effects or impressive the cast, the box office just doesn’t budge in their favor. Whether it’s an overly ambitious plot, poor timing, or a disconnect with audiences, these films crash and burn harder than a spaceship re-entering Earth’s atmosphere.

It’s a brutal reminder that even with millions of dollars and months of anticipation, a movie can still flop spectacularly. In this list, we’re counting down five mega-budget films from 2025 that failed to hit their mark at the box office. From troubled productions to mixed reviews, these films couldn’t rise to the occasion despite their big wallets. So grab your popcorn, this is a behind-the-scenes look at some of the most expensive cinematic disasters of the year! Spoiler alert: It’s not just the critics who are giving these films a thumbs down!

Joker: Folie à Deux

Joker: Folie à Deux was supposed to be the sequel that delivered, but instead, it crashed harder than a clown car in reverse. Despite the star power of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the film barely scraped by with a global box office total of $207.5 million, well below its break-even point of $375–450 million. Critics weren’t impressed, giving it a measly 31% on Rotten Tomatoes and a “meh” score of 45 on Metacritic. Even audiences weren’t feeling it, with CinemaScore giving it a sad “D”, the lowest grade ever for a comic book flick. Yikes! (Box Office Mojo).

Argylle

Argylle was meant to be a slick spy thriller, but it ended up feeling more like a clumsy heist. With a global total of just $96.1 million, far from the $500 million it needed to break even, the film barely made a dent. Critics weren’t kind, slapping it with a 33% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 35 on Metacritic, calling it too convoluted and long-winded. Audiences weren’t too thrilled either, giving it a solid “C+” on CinemaScore. Looks like Argylle couldn’t crack the code for success! (Box Office Mojo).

Megalopolis

Megalopolis had big dreams but couldn’t quite make them a reality at the box office. Grossing just $14.3 million worldwide, it certainly didn’t meet expectations, given its $120-136M budget. Critics were split, with a 45% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, calling it a “creative manifesto” that lacked a clear narrative. Metacritic gave it a 55, landing it in the “mixed” zone. Audiences weren’t much kinder, handing it a “D+” on CinemaScore, which is pretty harsh. Seems like Coppola’s ambitious vision didn’t quite connect with the crowd, talk about an epic misfire! (Box Office Mojo).

Borderlands

Borderlands may have been a video game hit, but it didn’t carry that success to the big screen. With a hefty budget of $110–120 million, the film earned just $33 million globally, leaving the studio in the red by around $20-30 million. Critics weren’t kind either, giving it a dismal 10% on Rotten Tomatoes and a harsh 26 on Metacritic. Audiences also weren’t impressed, slapping it with a “D+” on CinemaScore. The only silver lining? It boosted video game sales, but let’s just say, it’s a tough win for Borderlands at the box office! (Box Office Mojo).

The Crow

The Crow’s 2024 reimagining struggled to rise from the ashes, grossing just $24 million globally against a budget of $50 million. Despite a $2 million opening day, including $650,000 from Thursday previews, the film’s debut was far from a hit, landing a dismal $4.6 million in its opening weekend. Critics were equally unimpressed, with Rotten Tomatoes giving it only 21% approval and a 30 on Metacritic. Audiences didn’t give it a ringing endorsement either, with a “B-” grade on CinemaScore. A far cry from the 1994 original’s performance, this Crow was more of a flop than a feathered success. (Box Office Mojo).

