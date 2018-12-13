2.0 Box Office: In Chennai It Becomes The FIRST Movie To Reach This Milestone!

2.0 Box Office: They came, they destroyed and they’re stable now! Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth gifted us with one visual spectacle last month. It started as a festival breaking some serious records at the box office and then went on to sustain for a good amount of time.

Inching closer to the 180 crore mark in Hindi, the movie is aiming at the 200 crore club by the end of its lifetime. It has this entire week to juice up before Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero takes over the driving seat. The trade pundits are expecting another good jump in the weekend and that’s where the fate of 200 crore club will be decided.

At the Chennai box office, the movie apart from achieving new milestones is opening new clubs. As per the trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the movie has grossed over 20 crores in Chennai. It has become the first movie to do so and that too in just 14 days of its release. With a mind-boggling poster, Bala shared the news in a tweet.

#Thalaivar creates a new club at #Chennai Box office.. The 20 Cr Gross Club! After 14 days, #2Point0 's Gross reaches 20.11 Crs in #Chennai The first ever movie to do so.. pic.twitter.com/tt2y1zpAeU — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 13, 2018

A sequel to Shankar’s 2010 blockbuster Enthiran, 2.0 has been produced by Lyca Productions and was released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on November 29.

The film, which features Rajinikanth in three different ‘avatars’, also stars Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey.

Akshay Kumar, making his southern debut, plays the antagonist. The film has been made on a budget of Rs 550 crores.

Rajinikanth plays a scientist and a robot. He also appears as a microbot, dubbed 3.0, which was one of the major surprise elements.

Shankar has also confirmed he is ready to commence shooting for Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, which marks his reunion with the latter after two decades.