2.0 Box Office Collections Day 10 Early Trends (Hindi): It Jumps High!

2.0 Box Office Collections Day 10 Early Trends (Hindi): It looks like the race towards a bountiful weekend is being successfully achieved by this Akshay Kumar & Rajinikanth starrer that has been critically acclaimed and, the result of it is visible at the Box Office numbers.

After an addition of 5.85 crores to its kitty on Friday which took its grand total to 145.60 crores, the film is said to have further seen a jump of an approx 90% on Saturday when compared to the previous day figures.

As per the early trends coming in, the Shankar directorial has garnered collections in the range of 9-11 crores which is amazing as it helps 2.0 live up to the trade pundits expectations of over 160 crores by the weekend. Now this would lead the collections to lie in the range of 154.6 – 156.6 crores.

Meanwhile, 2.0 will also see a release in China in May 2019 and it will be the widest 3D release for any foreign language film in history, a statement from Lyca Productions revealed.

A sequel to Shankar’s 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot in Hindi), 2.0 has been produced by Lyca Productions and was released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on November 29.

The film, which features Rajinikanth in three different ‘avatars’, also stars Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey.