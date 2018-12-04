2.0 Box Office: Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 (Hindi dubbed version) is enjoying a terrific run at the box office. After collecting a huge amount during the weekend, the movie maintained a strong hold on its first Monday.

2.0 collected stupendously by making 97.25 crores over its 4-day extended weekend and garnered another 13.75 crores on first Monday. The grand total stands at 111 crores for Hindi dubbed version.

2.0 Box Office: Akshay Kumar Overtakes Ajay Devgn In Koimoi’s Power Index!

With 2.0, superstar Akshay Kumar has added another feather to the cap as it has become 10th hundred crore movie for the actor. Also, the actor has moved up by one place in Koimoi’s Box Office Power Index by overtaking Ajay Devgn.

Akshay Kumar replaces Ajay Devgn at fourth position by adding another 100 points with the sci-fi action thriller.

Akshay Kumar’s 100 crore movies include 2.0 (111 crores*), Toilet – Ek Prem Katha (134.25 crores), Rowdy Rathore (133 crores), Airlift (129 crores), Rustom (128 crores), Jolly LLB 2 (117 crores), Housefull 2 (116 crores), Holiday (113 crores), Housefull 3 (109 crores) and Gold (105 crores).

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn has seven 100 crore movies and one 200 crore movie with Golmaal Again (205.72 crores).

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

  • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan8004009001002200
2. Aamir Khan2004006002501450
3. Shah Rukh Khan50040001001000
4. Akshay Kumar10000001000
5. Ajay Devgn70020000900
6. Ranbir Kapoor30003000600
7. Ranveer Singh200030050550
8. Hrithik Roshan30020000500
9. Varun Dhawan400000400
10. Shahid Kapoor0030050350
11. John Abraham200000200
11.Tiger Shroff100000100
12. Ayushmann Khurrana100000100
13. Sushant Singh Rajput100000100
14. Rajkummar Rao100000100
15. Kartik Aaryan100000100
16. Sunny Singh100000100
17. Sidharth Malhotra100000100
18. Arjun Kapoor100000100
19. Farhan Akhtar100000100
20. Saif Ali Khan100000100

