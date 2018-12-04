2.0 Box Office: Akshay Kumar Overtakes Ajay Devgn In Koimoi’s Power Index!

2.0 Box Office: Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 (Hindi dubbed version) is enjoying a terrific run at the box office. After collecting a huge amount during the weekend, the movie maintained a strong hold on its first Monday.

2.0 collected stupendously by making 97.25 crores over its 4-day extended weekend and garnered another 13.75 crores on first Monday. The grand total stands at 111 crores for Hindi dubbed version.

With 2.0, superstar Akshay Kumar has added another feather to the cap as it has become 10th hundred crore movie for the actor. Also, the actor has moved up by one place in Koimoi’s Box Office Power Index by overtaking Ajay Devgn.

Akshay Kumar replaces Ajay Devgn at fourth position by adding another 100 points with the sci-fi action thriller.

Akshay Kumar’s 100 crore movies include 2.0 (111 crores*), Toilet – Ek Prem Katha (134.25 crores), Rowdy Rathore (133 crores), Airlift (129 crores), Rustom (128 crores), Jolly LLB 2 (117 crores), Housefull 2 (116 crores), Holiday (113 crores), Housefull 3 (109 crores) and Gold (105 crores).

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn has seven 100 crore movies and one 200 crore movie with Golmaal Again (205.72 crores).

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)