After bringing in 1.14 crore on Tuesday, 1920: Horrors of the Heart stayed decent on Wednesday as well. All that the film needed was to stay over the 1 crore mark and it did that with 1.10 crore more coming in. For a film that was expected to collects in lakhs on the first day due to negligible promotion, limited release and unknown cast, it has done well to actually gather these kind of numbers on its sixth day.

The manner in which the Avika Gor led horror drama is managing to find its audiences, especially at the smaller centres, can well be gauged from the fact that Adipurush and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke are also collecting on the same lines, and here we are talking about a film about which hardly anyone was even aware that it was releasing.

Made at a budget of merely 10 crores, 1920: Horrors of the Heart has done well to actually get into a double digit score already and whatever is coming in now is an added bonus.

So far, the Krishna Bhatt directed 1920: Horrors of the Heart has brought in 11.61 crores and it would be in excess of 12 crores by the time the first week comes to a close. This has now set its case well for a 15 crores lifetime and that’s not bad at all for a filler release between two major films, Adipurush and SatyaPrem Ki Katha with only six open days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

