Hollywood action movies have captivated audiences for decades. With its thrilling stunts, intense storylines, and explosive visuals, the action films have appealed to global audiences and dominated the box office, spawning into successful franchises. Iconic films like Die Hard, Fast & Furious, and Mission Impossible have evolved into multi-film series as their loyal fans demand more thrilling content. These franchises often expand into sequels, spin-offs, and prequels and continue to grow with each installment. When discussing the most significant action franchise of all time, it is crucial to consider the box office’s success, impact, and longevity. Here are the top 10 best action franchises of all time.

Lethal Weapon (Box Office $952,000,000)

Lethal Weapon is a 1980s and 1990s action blockbuster that didn’t create the buddy cop genre, but the dynamic duo of Riggs and Murtaugh perfected it. On top of it, Mel Gibson and Danny Glover’s chemistry adds heart and humor to the franchise, making it a standout action film of all time. The Lethal Weapon franchise includes four movies, and the last movie came out in 1998, but the franchise continued to entertain the audience with a TV series, recasting Riggs and Murtaugh. Following the show’s success, Gibson and Glover reunited to reprise their role again for Lethal Weapon 5.

Die Hard (Box Office $1,436,000,000)

The Die Hard franchise launched with the 1988 classic starring Bruce Willis as NYPD officer John McClane, who single-handedly took down a terrorist cell. All four movies gripped action cinema with high-stakes narratives and were built on McClane’s heroism, sharp wit, and intense action. The franchise evolved with Willis’ legendary work and charming performance, which was enough for the audience to get on board with all four chapters.

John Wick (Box Office $1,026,000,000)

John Wick franchise debuted in 2014 with Keanu Reeves portraying the titular assassin role and redefining the action cinema with relentless intensity and stylish choreography. The underdog franchise starred Reeves, who showcased his martial skills in his character and had a revolving cast of brilliant co-stars. Last year, John Wick released its fourth chapter, arguably the best action movie, lifting the franchise’s box office grossing. Although the chapter concluded with a dramatic note, the franchise is now at a crossroads. It has already announced a TV spinoff, and the franchise is expected to grow significantly.

The Matrix (Box Office $1,791,000,000)

Another blockbuster action franchise starring Keanu Reeves, The Matrix, started in 1999, and the actor portrayed the role of Neo. Although The Matrix reflects the sci-fi genre, it is equally relevant in the action genre. Reeves established himself as an action star long before John Wick, as The Matrix remains his most significant action franchise. The series is renowned for its cyberpunk setting and innovative fight scenes, blending Hong Kong martial arts with unique sci-fi elements. While the fourth chapter didn’t do well, The Matrix 5 is now under work with director Drew Goddard.

Mad Max (Box Office $700 Million)

The Mad Max franchise started in 1979 and still runs at the forefront of action cinema. After the first three chapters, George Miller revived the post-apocalyptic adventurer Max Rockatansky’s story with 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road. The movie starred Tom Hardy, and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was released nine years later and will continue with the upcoming Mad Max: The Wasteland. The Mad Max franchise was the inspiration for several other post-apocalyptic stories.

Indiana Jones (Box Office $2,345,000,000)

Indiana Jones first came in 1981, and after three chapters, the franchise revived the same adventure under Steven Spielberg. When Indiana Jones first wielded his bullwhip in Raiders of the Lost Ark, he combined his retro charm with a sense of realism. The franchise spans five films, with Spielberg directing all but the most recent. Although the last two movies tarnished the original trilogy legacy, they still offer epic action scenes.

Jason Bourne (Box Office $1,665,000,000)

Though Jason Bourne isn’t the longest-running or highest-grossing movie, it has significantly impacted the action genre. The Bourne Identity introduced a more grounded and realistic approach that connected with the over-the-top action of the 1980s and 1990s. Influencing franchises like Mission Impossible and James Bond also revolutionized the portrayal of global politics and espionage. In a post-9/11 world, Jason Bourne captured the era’s disillusionment and paranoia by depicting a hero fleeing his government.

Fast and Furious (Box Office $7,321,000,000)

The street racing action saga started in 2001 and soon became a broader appeal. As Dom Toretto and his crew began to take dangerous heists and international espionage, the series leaned into a global box office powerhouse by expanding its scope. Moreover, the franchise consistently delivered what fans craved, and as the series gears up for its explosive showdown, and with more potential spin-offs like Hobbs & Shaw, the last chapter will promise to be a fitting send-off for the beloved characters.

Mission: Impossible (Box Office $4,144,000,000)

The first Mission: Impossible came with a TV adaptation in the 1960s, but it didn’t clear up what the franchise would eventually become. The franchise defied the typical Hollywood trend by improving with each entry. The primary critical success of the franchise is Tom Cruise, whose charisma and star power shine in an era where such qualities are rare. Mission: Impossible delivered excellent daring stunts, with Cruise consistently outdoing himself. The franchise highlights more than just action; it features memorable villains and a touch of sci-fi tech with a compelling narrative.

James Bond (Box Office $7,878,000,000)

The James Bond franchise started in 1962 with Sean Connery’s debut as 007 in Dr. No. The first scene of Bond in the glitzy casino set the gold standard for spy thrillers. The movie spans 25 official films and features six actions as Ian Fleming’s legendary spy. Despite its ups and downs over seven decades, the James Bond franchise has maintained its timeless appeal with pioneering stunts and memorable characters.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

