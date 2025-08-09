Veteran actress Mumtaz is truly the epitome of beauty. With a career spanning over two decades, she was one of the highest-paid actors in the 1970s. Some of her famous films include Khilone, Do Raaste, and Brahmachari, among others. Recently, Mumtaz shared a lesser-known story about her personal life. Read on to know more.

Yash Chopra Proposed Mumtaz

In an interview with Radio Nasha, Mumtaz revealed that late filmmaker Yash Chopra proposed to her for marriage, and she rejected it, saying she had to focus on her career. The 78-year-old actress shared, “Yash ji used to genuinely like me very much. He was an assistant at that time under his brother, BR Chopra. I am not saying I was very beautiful, but I was reasonable, so he used to like me. I was very young, and he was an assistant. Unhone bohot sharfat se, tehzeeb se, tameez se mujhe shaadi offer ki. He said, ‘Moti, moti, I love you, and will you marry me?’ I said, ‘No, mujhe kaam karna hai. I want to reach somewhere.’”

Mumtaz Attended Yash Chopra’s Wedding

“Woh bohot he acche insaan the. Unke jaisa accha insaan aur accha director bohot kam hai. Abhi unke bete Aditya Chopra bhi acche director hai. Lekin bohot kam hai duniya mein acche director producer bante hai aage jaake. But unhone bohot genuinly mujhe like kiya tha aur izzat se mujhe shaadi offer ki thi; aisa nahi tha ki line maar rahe hai. Woh bohot shareef insaan the. Fir jab unhone shaadi ki toh, mai unki shaadi mein bhi gayi thi. We were very, very good friends,” Mumtaz added.

More About Mumtaz

For the unversed, Mumtaz tied the knot with Ugandan businessman Mayur Madhvani in 1974, and the couple shares two daughters. After marriage, she took a long hiatus from acting, returning briefly with Aandhiyan in 1990 before stepping away from films altogether. In a recent chat with Instant Bollywood, the veteran actress revealed she’s now open to making a comeback—though only for roles that truly match her personality and expectations.

