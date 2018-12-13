Zero + Simmba = 450 Crores? Here’s What You People Have Decided!

With Shah Rukh Khan-Katrina Kaif-Anushka Sharma starrer Zero and Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan’s Simmba all set to end the year 2018 on a high note, we asked a question whether both the biggies in combined, be able to make 450 crores plus at the box office? Now, as the poll has ended, we have come up with some interesting results.

As both the movies are backed by huge credentials and pre-release buzz, the results are on the expected lines. About 6079 people participated in the poll, and out of them, 3258 i.e. 54% have been of the optimistic view by expecting the movies to rake more than 450 crores plus at the box office. 2219 people constituting for 37%, has voted by saying ‘No’. Remaining 10% i.e. 602, have been neutral about their opinion.

Talking about the hype, Zero trailer has garnered a record-breaking 105 million views and 1.9 million likes on YouTube, till now. Rohit Shetty’s Simmba has also managed a whopping 44 million views and 671K likes on YouTube. Also, the music has turned out to be chartbuster with Mere Naam Tu, Issaqbaazi and Aankh Marey already being favourites. If we talk about the Captain of the ships, both Aanand L. Rai and Rohit Shetty have established themselves as master of their respective, romantic and comedy genre.

With all the elements already working in the favour for both biggies, we expect a sure-shot explosion at the ticket windows.

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, Zero, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in key roles, is set for a grand release on 21st December 2018. While, Rohit Shetty’s mass entertainer Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, to arrive on 28th December 2018.