Zero: Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan Song To Be The 1st To Cross 100 Cr Views On YouTube Or Will Ranveer Singh Challenge It?

Since the trend of Kolaveri Di on YouTube, India has seen many songs being instant chartbusters especially with Bollywood. Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif’s Swag Se Swagat is currently standing at 630 million views (63 crores) and is all set to cross the 70 crore mark. This levels up our hopes with the Shah Rukh Khan – Salman Khan song which will be the main attraction of Aanand L. Rai’s upcoming film Zero.

The ‘singles’ trend has also seen a high rise and it’s time many of them work well than the movie songs. After the 60 crore view mark has been breached by a Bollywood songs, everyone is eyeing on a song that will be a first to touch that prestigious 1 Billion (100 crores) mark.

There are couple of songs this year who can do that if they’re as good as they look on paper. First and major one of them is Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan’s song from Zero. We’ve seen a glimpse of it in the Eid Mubarak video which makers release couple of months ago on Eid, and the only thing we’re sure if that it’s going to be huge.

Still 1 Billion is a mark on extremely hard to touch because you don’t need just fan following of two stars to do that, you need repeat value. Almost an year later, Swag Se Swagat is still played in clubs & pubs and that’s why it’s still managing to garner some hardcore views on YouTube. The Shah Rukh Khan – Salman Khan song need to be more than just a quirky video. Its audio needs to be catchy and hummable alongwith being accepted Pan-India.

We know it’s sung by Sukhwinder Singh and he has a voice that can mould any song into a chartbuster. Especially with the high notes, we’ve seen what this guy is capable of & the said song from Zero is a power-packed one. The other probable contender which can surprise is Simmba‘s redux version of Aankh Maare. Tere Mere Sapne‘s superhit song which showed some quirky moves of Arshad Warsi is being remade for Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan.

This is a tailor-made song for Ranveer Singh and there’s no chance he’ll give his 99% for this one. Ranveer is a powerhouse of a performer and Aankh Maare redux could be his biggest explosion. We’ve seen what he did to a song line Khalibali & have no doubts about this one too. But, the same question, will the song have enough repeat value? This surely seems to topple Zero‘s song in repeat value because it has more chances of getting viral among youth and pubs.

The time will tell which of both the songs will cross the 1B (100 crores) mark on YouTube. It could also be possible, none of them does & some another song might surprise but for now these two are the hot bets. Meanwhile, here are the top 5 Bollywood songs on YouTube and let’s see after few months where the above two songs will stand:

Swag Se Swagat (Tiger Zinda Hai): 630 Million

Nashe Si Chad Gayi (Befikre): 478 Million

Kala Chashma (Baar Baar Dekho): 477 Million

Badri Ki Dulhania (Badrinath Ki Dulhania): 471 Million

Dil Diyan Gallan (Tiger Zinda Hai): 402 Million