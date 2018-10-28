Zero Distribution Rights Sold For 100 Crore: At What Collections Will This Shah Rukh Khan Film Be A BLOCKBUSTER?

The All India Distribution Rights of Shah Rukh Khan’s much anticipated film, Zero have been valued for Rs 100 to 105 crore, and different distributors across the country have acquired the rights. As compared to the conventional model of selling the distribution rights to a studio, Red Chillies Entertainment have sold the rights to the individual distributors on advance basis. Only Khan films have fetched amount in excess of Rs 100 crore towards distribution rights, and Zero is no different.

The Aanand L Rai directorial has fetched higher amount than previous Shah Rukh Khan films like Jab Harry Met Sejal and Raees, however it has fallen a little short of Dilwale, which was sold for Rs 125 to 130 crore. By pre-selling almost all possible rights, the producers of Zero are already in profits, and there is not a lot of burden on the distributor as well because the liability of theatrical loss from hereon lies on the producers. Basically, this is a fine deal wherein every party stands a chance to make solid profits if the content of Zero lives on to the humongous expectations.

In case, the share of the film is less than Rs 100 crore, the distributors can claim refund for the money lost by them by presenting an income statement to the producers. However, if the share is in excess of Rs 100 crore, the profits will be shared by Red Chillies and Distributors in the ratio of 85:15 in favour of producers. If the distributor share is Rs 150 crore, Rs 100 crore will first be pocketed by the distributors thereby recovering the investment.

The remaining Rs 50 crore will be shared as 42.50 crore and 7.50 crore by producers and distributors respectively. Most of the readers will now be thinking as to how much business should Zero do to be termed a CLEAN HIT. So here’s a look at the verdict chart:

HIT: Rs 200 to 230 crore

Super Hit: Rs 230 to 260 crore

Blockbuster: Rs 260 crore and above

If the film collects anywhere in the range of Rs 160 to 200 crore, it will be termed as an average grosser/semi hit given the fact that no party would really make losses as producers are already in plus and even minor refund of Rs 15 to 20 crore to the distributors will keep them in the safe zone due to ample of table profit. Anything below Rs 160 crore would be dangerous, however we don’t see that happen because the reports of Zero are extremely positive, and the trade is confident that the film will serve as a perfect Christmas bonanza for the audience.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma, Zero is set to hit the big screen on 21st December 2018. The theatrical trailer of the film will be launched on 2nd November 2018.