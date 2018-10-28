2.0 Trailer On 3rd November, A Day After Zero Trailer; Who Are You Backing – Shah Rukh Khan Or Akshay Kumar?

After a long wait, we were all excited for witnessing Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero trailer on upcoming Friday (November 2), but that weekend is going to be a crazy one as now the makers of Akshay Kumar & Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming sci-fi thriller have announced the launch date of the 2.0 trailer in the same weekend!

On 2.0’s Twitter official page, the makers announced with a highly enticing image that the trailer will be released on November 3rd, which means a day after Zero’s. The tweet read, “The FIFTH FORCE is coming! Are you ready for it? #2Point0Trailer #2Point0TrailerOnNov3 #2Point0FromNov29 @shankarshanmugh @rajinikanth @akshaykumar @arrahman @iamAmyJackson @resulp @editoranthony @srinivas_mohan”

Check out their tweet here:

On one hand, we have Shah Rukh Khan who’ll be playing a dwarf for the very first time in his career in the form of Bauaa Singh and if we look at his track record in the recent past, his movies aren’t really working out well at the box office. The fans have a lot of expectations from Zero, and many are hoping for it to be a turning point for the star.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar will be seen as an antagonist in 2.0 and by the look of his poster – it’s going to be real bad! Although, its teaser got mixed reaction and the fans being highly disappointed as they could see very little of Akshay in it, they can’t keep calm to see him in teaser. 2.0 being the highest budget film till date, can we hope for this magnum opus to be a blockbuster? The chances seem 50-50 keeping in mind Akshay’s riding success with his last Gold & Rajinikanth’s not-so-well performing recent movies!

Now that it’s Akshay Kumar VS Shah Rukh Khan this coming weekend, we’re not sure whom to root for! Which trailer are you more excited for?

This weekend, is it going to be a win for Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 or Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero?