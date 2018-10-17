Simmba Actor Ranveer Singh: My Focus In Life Right Now Is Acting, Films

There has been immense buzz surrounding his coming wedding with actress Deepika Padukone, but Bollywood star Ranveer Singh says his focus in life right now is acting and films.

“Right now, I am focussed on the work that I am doing in films. I am doing back-to-back films. I’ve been very blessed to have some really amazing projects at hand and I tremendously value these opportunities,” Ranveer told IANS in an email interview.

“I want to do my bit to contribute towards the filmmaking process and to try and make the best films possible. So, my focus in life right now is acting and films,” added the actor, who has been named as the brand ambassador of nutritional supplement brand BigMuscles Nutrition.

Ranveer walked into Bollywood in 2010 as a raw Delhi boy with Band Baaja Baaraat. Since then he has essayed varied roles to perfection.

There are projects like Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Lootera, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Gunday, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat in his film portfolio.

At the moment, he is working on Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Rohit Shetty’s “Simmba” and Kabir Khan’s “83.

Ranveer says finding a place in Bollywood was a tough task.

“Trying to get a break in a very insulated mainstream Hindi film industry was a great and big challenge. Then to try and shoulder big films and larger-than-life characters in parts that have… myriad layered emotions to play… some requiring a level of maturity and evolution. Those are some significant challenges that I have faced,” he said, responding to a question on the challenges he faced while making a name for himself.

Have you felt a pressure of failing the expectations of others?

“I actually never feel pressure because I never allow it (to) creep (in). I feel pressure is a very negative connotation and I never allow anything negative to enter my system or affect me in any way.

“I am an artiste, so for me there is no success or failure. There are no rights or wrongs in acting. There is nothing that is quantifiable in acting.”

He says there are just “different ways to do things”.

“Acting falls into the realm of subjectivity, so there is no success or failure. There are no good or bad performances. There are just different performances. I don’t feel pressured. The only person’s expectations I need to fulfill are my own.

“I need to ensure that I pump more and more of myself and my energy into my performances and hopefully, with each performance and each character that I play, I grow and evolve. I have expectations of myself. So it’s a very personal thing. So, pressure is something I don’t feel and most certainly not from any external source,” he added.

On his association with BigMuscles Nutrition, he said: “I was supposed to transform my body for my action film Simmba and I was looking for a supplement brand that would help me in this endeavour, and I started using the products. They then shortly invited me on board as their brand ambassador and I am glad to be associated with a fitness and quality-conscious brand like BigMuscles Nutrition.”